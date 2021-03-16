News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
999 nuisance caller jailed for a third time for breaching court order

Tom Potter

Published: 7:00 AM March 16, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for a third time for making nuisance calls to the emergency services.

Joshua Harris was handed an eight-month prison sentence for breaching a two-year criminal behaviour order imposed in March 2019 for the second time.

Harris, of Beccles Road, Burgh St Peter, near Beccles, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link from Norwich prison on Monday.

He was recalled to jail on October 17 – soon after being released from serving half of a 26-month jail term for breaching the order on a previous occasion.

Prosecutor Azza Brown said Harris had dialled 999 and been abusive to call handlers on four occasions two days earlier.

The court heard Harris had 12 previous convictions for 26 offences of mainly anti-social behaviour and malicious communications.

In October 2019, he was jailed for 26 months for a campaign of more than 3,000 hoax and nuisance 999 calls over the course of two years.

Harris had been made subject to a criminal behaviour order in March 2019 in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the nuisance calls.

The court heard he had also served a three-month jail term for earlier malicious communication offences.

David Wilson, mitigating, said Harris was sorry for his behaviour.

"Matters must be sinking in that this is unacceptable," he added.

"He's a builder by occupation, so someone whose work would be in high demand if he keeps himself on an even keel."

Judge Rupert Overbury said Harris had received a number of custodial sentences for making nuisance calls, adding: "If you continue along the same line, those sentences are going to get longer and longer.

"If you persist in wasting the time of the emergency services, you are not going to get any sympathy from the court."

Judge Overbury said he had taken into account a letter written by Harris' sister and highlighting undiagnosed mental health issues.

"I take on board that your sister said you need help," he added.

"You will be subject to 12 months' supervision by the probation service on your release and you should take any help they offer you."

