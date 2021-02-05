Homes evacuated and man arrested as bomb squad called to Suffolk village

Published: 5:20 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 6:47 PM February 5, 2021

National Crime Agency officers arrested a 40-year-old man at an address in Old Newton, Suffolk as part of an ongoing investigation - Credit: Archant

Families were forced to flee their homes after the bomb squad was called to an estate in a village near Stowmarket.

Police and bomb disposal experts searched a house in Old Newton, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested as part of an 'ongoing investigation'.

A spokesman for the National Crime Agency (NCA), which tackles serious and organised crime, said: "This morning (Friday February 5) National Crime Agency officers arrested a 40-year-old man at an address in Old Newton, Suffolk as part of an ongoing investigation.

"As a precaution the immediate area around the property was cordoned off for a short time and neighbouring houses were evacuated. Bomb disposal experts have since deemed the area safe and have cleared the scene.

"The cordon is no longer in place but NCA and Suffolk police officers remain at the property and are conducting searches.”

The spokesman refused to say what offence the man had been arrested on suspicion of.

On social media, residents of the Greenacres estate reported being evacuated from their homes by officers.

A spokesman for the Army confirmed a bomb disposal team from Colchester Garrison had supported National Crime Agency officers searching a property in Old Newton but declined to comment further.