Man pushed teenage boy in chest after litter row

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:29 PM April 13, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

The man reportedly pushed the teenage boy three times in the chest in Stowmarket - Credit: IAN BURT

A man reportedly pushed a teenage boy in the chest after accusing him and his friends of dropping litter.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Thursday, March 25 in Old Station Road, Stowmarket when a small group of teenagers, all on their bikes, were confronted by a man.

It was reported that he then pushed one of the boys in the chest three times and used abusive language before walking off. 

The boy was not injured. The man, who was with a woman, then walked away. 

The man has been described as white, in his 20s, tall, with blonde hair and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information is being asked to come forward and contact Stowmarket police, quoting crime reference number 37/14948/21.


