Published: 12:12 PM January 8, 2021

A family who were moving home have been fined £900 after their removal van was stopped by police on the A14 for being over the legal weight limit.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, January 6, after they were spotted on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds travelling eastbound.

The van was stopped by officers, who found the vehicle to be significantly overweight.

It was found to be over the legal limit by 260kg and 15% on the front axle, 572kg and 25% on the rear axle and 1,232kg and 35% overall (gross).

NSRAPT said the rear tyres were also unsuitable, and the family who were in the middle of moving home, had to arrange for another van to take off the excess kilograms.

They were fined £900 as a result.