News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:12 PM January 8, 2021   
A14 removal lorry overweight NSRAPT

A family has been fined £900 for travelling along the A14 with overweight removal lorry. - Credit: NSRAPT

A family who were moving home have been fined £900 after their removal van was stopped by police on the A14 for being over the legal weight limit. 

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, January 6, after they were spotted on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds travelling eastbound.

van stopped on a14 for being overweight

A van was stopped on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds and was found to be overweight, by 260kg on the front axle, 572kg on the rear axle and 1232kg on the rear tyres. - Credit: NSRAPT

The van was stopped by officers, who found the vehicle to be significantly overweight.

It was found to be over the legal limit by 260kg and 15% on the front axle, 572kg and 25% on the rear axle and 1,232kg and 35% overall (gross). 

NSRAPT said the rear tyres were also unsuitable, and the family who were in the middle of moving home, had to arrange for another van to take off the excess kilograms. 

They were fined £900 as a result.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
  2. 2 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
  1. 4 Road still closed 10 hours after crash leaves two with life-threatening injuries
  2. 5 Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful
  3. 6 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
  4. 7 'Let's come together and make history' – Call for volunteers ahead of vaccine centres' opening
  5. 8 Suffolk Covid cases surpass national average in some areas
  6. 9 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
  7. 10 Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in serious crash next to RAF base
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon