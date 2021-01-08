Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14
- Credit: NSRAPT
A family who were moving home have been fined £900 after their removal van was stopped by police on the A14 for being over the legal weight limit.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, January 6, after they were spotted on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds travelling eastbound.
The van was stopped by officers, who found the vehicle to be significantly overweight.
It was found to be over the legal limit by 260kg and 15% on the front axle, 572kg and 25% on the rear axle and 1,232kg and 35% overall (gross).
NSRAPT said the rear tyres were also unsuitable, and the family who were in the middle of moving home, had to arrange for another van to take off the excess kilograms.
They were fined £900 as a result.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
- 2 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
- 3 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 4 Road still closed 10 hours after crash leaves two with life-threatening injuries
- 5 Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful
- 6 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
- 7 'Let's come together and make history' – Call for volunteers ahead of vaccine centres' opening
- 8 Suffolk Covid cases surpass national average in some areas
- 9 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
- 10 Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in serious crash next to RAF base