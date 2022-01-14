News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Brothers to appear at crown court charged with paintball disorder

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:06 PM January 14, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Ashton Roberts, 26, of Millersdale in Harlow was banned from drivin

Jerry and John Connors appeared before Ipswich magistrates

Two brothers will appear at Ipswich Crown Court to face charges of violent disorder at a paintball premises.

Jerry and John Connors, of Howe Lane, Poringland, have been charged with making violent threats at Skirmish Paintball in Woodbridge on August 31, 2020.

They pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Ipswich magistrates' court on Friday and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 11.
 

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court
East Suffolk News

