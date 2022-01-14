Brothers to appear at crown court charged with paintball disorder

Two brothers will appear at Ipswich Crown Court to face charges of violent disorder at a paintball premises.

Jerry and John Connors, of Howe Lane, Poringland, have been charged with making violent threats at Skirmish Paintball in Woodbridge on August 31, 2020.

They pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Ipswich magistrates' court on Friday and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 11.

