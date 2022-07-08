News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Painting worth up to £10,000 stolen in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:08 PM July 8, 2022
This painting was stolen in Brandon and is worth between £5,000 to £10,000

A painting worth up to £10,000 has been stolen in west Suffolk.

The painting was put in storage in Brandon in January 2021 but was stolen at some point between then and the end of June this year.

It is about 40 to 45 inches wide and 35 to 40 inches high.

It has a value in the region of £5,000 to £10,000.

Auction houses are being asked by police to check to see if it is a painting they have encountered or sold.

Anyone who knows anything about its disappearance or may have information as to its current whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/40909/22.

