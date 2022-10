Police found a large cannabis plant at a home in Woodbridge - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A large cannabis plant was discovered at a home in an east Suffolk village.

Suffolk police attended a property in Parham, near Framlingham, on September 28.

The plant was taller than the fence - Credit: Lowestoft Police

At the home, officers found what is believed to be a large cannabis plant in the garden.

Trimmings found at the Parham address - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Smaller cuttings were also found.

According to Suffolk police, one person has been interviewed in relation to the find.