Buildings damaged after reports of people running on rooftops

Police have received reports of people running on rooftops in Colchester

Police are investigating incidents of people running on rooftops in Colchester.

Officers have received reports of people on building rooftops in the city centre.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently working with our partner agencies including Colchester City Council following multiple reports of anti-social behaviour whereby members of the public are seen running on rooftops.

"As well as being extremely dangerous, these incidents have also resulted in criminal damage."

Inspector Stuart Austin said “These reports remain under investigation and we would like to remind the public of the dangers in doing this.

"We are working with our local partners to prevent this form of anti-social behaviour.

"We currently believe that those committing these offences are minors, and we would urge and parents or guardians who may be aware of children doing this, to inform them of the dangers.”