Have you seen Percy the missing dog?

Angus Williams

Published: 12:27 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM September 16, 2021
Percy, an Italian greyhound, went missing in west Suffolk on September 12.

Percy, an Italian greyhound, went missing in west Suffolk on September 12. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for information on a dog they believe may have been stolen in west Suffolk.

Percy, a two and a half-year-old Italian greyhound, slipped his lead while on a bridle path at East Green, near Great Bradley on Sunday, September 12. 

The dog's owner was later informed via social media that a similar looking dog was seen being picked up from the side of a road by the driver of a brown Chrysler estate on Tuesday, September 14.

Percy is described as grey in colour, with white patches on his stomach, face and legs.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information, or who knows who was responsible, to contact Suffolk police quoting reference number: 37/51295/21. 


