Man admits publishing 'deeply disturbing' abuse fantasies chat

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:00 AM September 28, 2022
A 26-year-old Dedham man who published an obscene chat exploring extreme sexual fantasies involving child abuse has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in November.

Peter Ellmore of Bargate Lane, Dedham, pleaded guilty at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( September 27) to publishing an obscene article on March 16 last year.

The court heard that at an earlier hearing Ellmore pleaded guilty to making 22 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 23 images in category B and 21 in the lowest level C category.

Frank O’Toole for Ellmore said his client had a number of issues including autism, ADHD and mental health problems and asked for the case to be adjourned to allow a psychiatric report and a pre sentence report to be prepared on him.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case, saying the contents of the Wickr chat were “deeply disturbing”.

She warned Ellmore there was a real possibility that he would go to prison but said the court needed to know more about him.

Ellmore is on bail.

