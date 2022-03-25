Mobile phone and bank cards stolen from child's pram in Aldeburgh

The High Street in Aldeburgh where a mobile phone and bank cards were stolen on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Google Maps

A handbag containing jewellery, bank cards and a phone has been stolen from a pram in Aldeburgh.

The incident happened happened between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Thursday, March 24 in High Street, Suffolk police said.

A small blue leather clutch bag containing jewellery, a mobile phone and bank cards was stolen from the bottom shelf of a pram while the victim was sitting outside.

Following the incident, Suffolk police has reminded people to be mindful of their belongings when out and about.

Anyone with any information about the theft should contact, Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/17763/22.

