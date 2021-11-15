Phone box next to Haverhill Boots smashed

The phone box near the Boots, in Haverhill, has been vandalised - Credit: Google Maps

A phonebox has been smashed in Haverhill.

Damage was caused to the kiosk, opposite Boots, near St Mary's churchyard, at about 7pm on Saturday, November 13.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the vandalism, reporting glass in the telephone box being smashed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ipswich police quoting reference 37/64181/21

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



