East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Phone box next to Haverhill Boots smashed

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:15 PM November 15, 2021
The phone box near the Boots, in Haverhill, Suffolk, has been vandalised 

The phone box near the Boots, in Haverhill, has been vandalised - Credit: Google Maps

A phonebox has been smashed in Haverhill. 

Damage was caused to the kiosk, opposite Boots, near St Mary's churchyard, at about 7pm on Saturday, November 13. 

Police are appealing for witnesses after the vandalism, reporting glass in the telephone box being smashed. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ipswich police quoting reference 37/64181/21

Haverhill News

