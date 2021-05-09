Photos released in connection with two indecent exposure incidents
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have released photos of a person they want to speak with, after two reports of a man exposing himself to women in Manningtree.
The first incident happened on Wednesday, April 28, in Quay Street where a man exposed himself to a woman in her 40s at 8am. He then walked off toward the town centre.
Officers think this could be linked to the second incident which happened at around 4.35pm on Friday, March 5, when a woman in her 20s was approached by a man in the same area.
He was described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. In both reports, he was described as wearing a grey hooded top.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are continuing to investigate reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Manningtree and are releasing images of someone we would like to speak in connection with our enquiries.
"We appreciate they are not the clearest images but hope they may jog someone’s memory or someone may know who he is.
"We’d like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the photos, or was in the area at the time who may have seen a man matching the description before or after these incidents."
Police have increased their patrols in the area and ask anyone with more information to contact the Harwich community policing team quoting reference 42/78913/21.