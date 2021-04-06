Police officers allegedly headbutted and bitten in Bury St Edmunds
Published: 7:39 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 7:44 PM April 6, 2021
A man has been arrested after two police officers were allegedly assaulted in Bury St Edmunds.
St Edmundsbury Police said on Twitter that the incident happened in the town on Tuesday.
One officer was allegedly headbutted in the face, while another was bitten on the arm - causing the skin to break.
Police revealed a man was subsequently arrested for the two alleged assaults and is to be interviewed.