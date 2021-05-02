News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police on hunt for man who failed to appear in court

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 8:32 PM May 2, 2021   
Steven Perrio from Bury St Edmunds failed to appear in court

Steven Perrio from Bury St Edmunds failed to appear in court - Credit: Suffolk police

A Bury St Edmunds man is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Police have asked members of the public not to approach Steven Perrio, 31, who was last seen in Runnymede Green in the town at about 1.30pm today, May 2. 

He was also spotted near to Westgate Street, Cullum Road and the West Suffolk Hospital site in Hardwick Lane.

He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, with dark cropped hair and marks on his forehead. He was wearing a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him, but anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police by calling 999.


Bury St Edmunds News

