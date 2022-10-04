CCTV appeal to identify man after bins stolen from homes

Police are looking to identify this man after bins were stolen from homes - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after bins were stolen from a number of homes.

Officers were called to Woodcock Close in Colchester at about 3.50pm on September 7 after reports of bins being stolen.

Bins were also stolen from properties in Wheeler Close and Buffett Way.

Essex Police are looking to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image in connection with the thefts.

It is believed he was travelling toward Clacton.

Anyone who knows who he is or has any further information in connection with the investigation is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/233853/22.