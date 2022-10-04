News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

CCTV appeal to identify man after bins stolen from homes

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:33 PM October 4, 2022
Police are looking to identify this man after bins were stolen from homes

Police are looking to identify this man after bins were stolen from homes - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after bins were stolen from a number of homes.

Officers were called to Woodcock Close in Colchester at about 3.50pm on September 7 after reports of bins being stolen.

Bins were also stolen from properties in Wheeler Close and Buffett Way.

Essex Police are looking to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image in connection with the thefts.

It is believed he was travelling toward Clacton.

Anyone who knows who he is or has any further information in connection with the investigation is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/233853/22.

Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

People walking along Walberswick beach in Suffolk

'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Benhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon