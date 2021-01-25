Free cyber alarms could stop threat of internet attacks

Published: 7:30 AM January 25, 2021

Businesses in the region are being urged to access a free tool to combat cyber crime - Credit: PA

Businesses in the region are being encouraged to access a free tool designed to monitor cyber threats as internet attacks continue to rise.

The average cost of a cyber attack to a small business is around £11,000 and there are thousands of successful attacks every day, according to the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

ERSOU, which tackles serious organised crime and carries out investigations on behalf of forces including Suffolk police, has announced that every business and organisation can now access the free tool as part of a police-led project.

Funded by the government, Police CyberAlarm acts like a CCTV camera, monitoring the traffic seen by a businesses’ connection to the internet.

It will detect and provide regular reports of suspected malicious activity, enabling a business to take steps to improve its cyber resilience.

Detective Sergeant Louisa Barry, regional cyber crime co-ordinator at ERSOU, said: “The threat of cyber-attacks against businesses are increasing and police and industry need to work together to combat this threat.

"Police CyberAlarm is a great example of what can be achieved when policing and private industry work together.

"Cyber Security should be a priority for every single business no matter how big or small that business is. This is a police-led project which businesses can trust. There is no catch to signing up, it is being offered for free and we want to get as many businesses across the east."

Police CyberAlarm is available to businesses and organisations in the region - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Once a business becomes a Police CyberAlarm member, it will need to install the ‘CyberAlarm Virtual Server’ which will then collect and process traffic logs identifying suspicious activity from the firewall.

ERSOU said Police CyberAlarm does not see any content of any network traffic, as it monitors the logs relating to the traffic to identify suspicious activity. It is designed to protect personal data, trade secrets and intellectual property.

As a Police CyberAlarm member, organisations will benefit from regular reports detailing suspicious and potentially malicious attack activity on its firewall or internet gateway.

The reports will also help police identify current threats and take enforcement action against cyber criminals.

Police CyberAlarm can benefit any business with a computer network including SMEs, organisations, public and private sector, charities, education establishments and local government, ERSOU said.

DS Barry added: “The more members we have, the more data we get which will provide law enforcement with a much richer intelligence picture about the current and emerging threats businesses are facing.

"The data will also be presented back to members in the form of regular reports to help them take steps to improve their cyber security. I would urge businesses to sign up and take advantage of all Police CyberAlarm has to offer.”

Businesses and organisations can sign up on the Cyberalarm website.