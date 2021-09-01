Seven police forces join together to tackle hare coursing in the region

Published: 12:55 PM September 1, 2021

Seven police forces have joined together to tackle hare coursing in the county - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk Constabulary has teamed up with six other police forces in the eastern region in an effort to tackle hare coursing.

The borders between the forces, which include Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent, have been removed when using certain tactics, making apprehending and prosecuting offenders easier.

The agreement, which been completed with the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, means the forces become one when using certain powers.

This will assist with the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), the seizure of dogs and the sharing of all interactions and movements of people suspected to be involved in hare coursing.

This move supports the ongoing national initiative - Operation Galileo – which aims to tackle hare coursing.

Sergeant Brian Calver from Suffolk Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team said: "I’m delighted we’ve been able to reach this agreement. It’s an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to tackle hare coursing and rid our rural areas of this cruel blood sport.

"The agreement effectively means that anyone caught committing anti-social behaviour (ASB) related to coursing, say in Suffolk, would be seen as also committing this in Kent."

"It means that if someone is involved in three incidents of ASB linked to hare coursing they will be prosecuted, irrespective of which area they commit the offences in.

"The subsequent prosecution would then allow officers to apply for court orders following conviction. These can include driving disqualifications, Criminal Behaviour Orders, the forfeiture of assets - for example dogs and vehicles.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Getting the CPS’s support for this new regional agreement is a hugely positive step in the fight against hare-coursing in the eastern region.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner - Credit: Archant

"Suffolk is particularly vulnerable to hare-coursers due to our wonderful open spaces and population of brown hares so it is very important to make it clear that this despicable behaviour will not be tolerated. Widening the net to take in this seven-force area will make life very difficult for these cruel criminals, which is exactly what we need.”



