Police investigate after man found injured near Stowmarket

Suffolk Police are investigating an incident where a male was injured in Combs Ford, Stowmarket last night - Credit: Archant

A police investigation is taking place after an incident at Combs Ford in Stowmarket.

The ambulance service reported an injured male to police last night at around 10pm.

He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

A police cordon is in place as officers investigate what happened.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said they will be leaving the scene shortly.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



