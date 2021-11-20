News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police investigate after man found injured near Stowmarket

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:55 PM November 20, 2021
A man in his 90s was injured by the intruder as he mase his bid to escape. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are investigating an incident where a male was injured in Combs Ford, Stowmarket last night - Credit: Archant

A police investigation is taking place after an incident at Combs Ford in Stowmarket.

The ambulance service reported an injured male to police last night at around 10pm.

He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. 

A police cordon is in place as officers investigate what happened.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said they will be leaving the scene shortly.

Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

