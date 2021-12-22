Police look for man in connection with Colchester rape allegation

Essex Police would like to find this man in relation to a rape which happened in Colchester in October - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police have released an image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with an incident that took place in Colchester.

This relates to a woman being allegedly raped in West Stockwell Street, in the centre of town.

The incident occurred at 2am on October 30 this year.

If anyone knows who the man is, or has any information about the incident, Essex Police have asked people to contact them, quoting crime reference number 42/248312/21.

