Police make 99 drink and drug driving arrests in Essex

Published: 5:30 AM December 18, 2020

A total of 99 people have been arrested in Essex for drink or drug driving up to December 10 - Credit: PA

Nearly 10 motorists a day on average were arrested in Essex for drink or drug driving in the first third of December, police have revealed.

Essex Police officers made 59 arrests for drug driving and 34 for drink driving from December 1 to December 10, as well as six arrests for people failing to provide a specimen.

The force's annual anti-drink and drug driving Christmas crackdown was launched at the start of the month, with motorists warned that prison cells are "open 24-7" for those who flout the law.

Nearly ten motorists per day on average were arrested up to December 10 - Credit: PA

Temporary Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, head of roads policing, said being under the influence increases the chances of drivers being involved in a collision.

"My officers are working proactively to target drink and drug drivers and that work has resulted in almost 10 arrests a day on average," she said.

“Drinking and taking drugs affect your ability to drive and increase the chances of you being in a collision.

“With the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to experience any more tragedy.

“This Christmas time it’s likely more people will be drinking at home than perhaps previous years but that doesn’t make you any less likely to be over the limit.

“And you could still be over the limit the next morning. A few hours of sleep or a cup of coffee won’t sober you up.”

MORE: ‘The pubs may shut at 11pm but our cells are open 24/7’ – Police warning to Essex drivers

Addressing drug driving, Chief Insp Bullock said: “We know the majority of drug drivers are habitual drug users, it’s part of their lifestyle.

“And we also know that a lot of people don’t realise there’s a drug driving limit or that you could be over that limit days after last taking drugs as it can stay in your system for 24, 48, 72 hours."

She added: “If you drink or drug drive you could lose your licence which means you could lose your job. If you lose your job, you might not be able to pay your bills so you could lose your home.

“Even worse, you or someone else could lose their life.”

Any information about drink or drug drivers can be reported to Essex Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.