News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Video

Watch: Police raid flat containing up to 100 cannabis plants

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:11 AM August 11, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM August 11, 2021
A house containing between 60-100 cannabis plants was raided by Essex Police officers today 

A house containing between 60-100 cannabis plants was raided by Essex Police officers today - Credit: Essex Police

A flat off Mersea Road, Colchester containing up to 100 cannabis plants has been raided by police.

Officers from the North Disruptor team attended a flat off of Mersea Road just after 7am this morning, Wednesday, August 11 

PC Jones, who led today's warrant, said: "Drugs cause harm to the people in your communities and, often, we know that these types of grows are used to exploit vulnerable people and get them working for gangs.



"I'd like to thank the members of the community who provided us with information about this particular site - we couldn't conduct these sorts of warrants as regularly without your support.

"If you suspect drug dealing is happening within your neighbourhood, please report it to us so we can act."


Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of an incident in Kings Street, Sudbury

Updated

Man taken to hospital following Sudbury assault

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign winger Kyle Edwards

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows are set to travel over Suffolk on Sunday evening. They are pictured here at a previous Clacton Airshow

Suffolk Live | Video

Red Arrows due to fly over Suffolk again tonight

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon