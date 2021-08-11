Watch: Police raid flat containing up to 100 cannabis plants

Video

Published: 11:11 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM August 11, 2021

A flat off Mersea Road, Colchester containing up to 100 cannabis plants has been raided by police.

Officers from the North Disruptor team attended a flat off of Mersea Road just after 7am this morning, Wednesday, August 11

PC Jones, who led today's warrant, said: "Drugs cause harm to the people in your communities and, often, we know that these types of grows are used to exploit vulnerable people and get them working for gangs.





"I'd like to thank the members of the community who provided us with information about this particular site - we couldn't conduct these sorts of warrants as regularly without your support.



"If you suspect drug dealing is happening within your neighbourhood, please report it to us so we can act."



