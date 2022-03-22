News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police warning over car damage fraudster in Bury St Edmunds

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:41 PM March 22, 2022
Tollgate Lane in Bury St Edmunds where an incident of fraud happened

Tollgate Lane in Bury St Edmunds where an incident of fraud happened - Credit: Google Maps

Police want to speak to a man who falsely claimed a woman had damaged his car and demanded money.

It happened on March 21 in Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds, after a woman was stopped by a man who claimed she had damaged his wing mirrors.

The man was driving a burgundy-coloured car and demanded immediate payment from the woman.

He is described as a white, 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft 8in tall, well-built and with dark brown hair.

There was also a female in the car around the same age with dark blonde hair.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/17054/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Bell Hotel in Clare Picture: GREENE KING

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reported axe attack

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council

Refusal for village homes where households would need cars

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon