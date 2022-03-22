Police warning over car damage fraudster in Bury St Edmunds

Tollgate Lane in Bury St Edmunds where an incident of fraud happened - Credit: Google Maps

Police want to speak to a man who falsely claimed a woman had damaged his car and demanded money.

It happened on March 21 in Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds, after a woman was stopped by a man who claimed she had damaged his wing mirrors.

The man was driving a burgundy-coloured car and demanded immediate payment from the woman.

He is described as a white, 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft 8in tall, well-built and with dark brown hair.

There was also a female in the car around the same age with dark blonde hair.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/17054/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.