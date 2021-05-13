News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry driver charged after £8.5m cocaine seizure

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:38 PM May 13, 2021   
A lorry driver has been charged after £8.5m of cocaine was found inside a vehicle at the Port of Harwich

A Polish lorry driver has been charged with drugs offences after £8.5million of cocaine was seized at the Port of Harwich.

Lucas Wesolowski, 28, was arrested after 107kg of Class A drugs were reportedly found in the trailer of an HGV which had arrived on a ferry from the Hook of Holland on Wednesday, May 12.

It is reported the drugs had a street value of around £8.5million.

It is alleged drugs were hidden on top of washing machines and tumble dryers

An investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) was launched after border officers allegedly found the cocaine in taped packages, placed on top of a load of washing machines and tumble dryers.

Wesolowski, who lives in Poland, was later charged with attempting to import a Class A drug and appeared before Colchester Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 13.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on June 10.

Lydia Bloomfield, NCA branch commander, said the agency will continue to work with Border Force colleagues to disrupt those involved in drugs supply.

