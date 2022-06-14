Thieves break into east Suffolk home by climbing roof and smashing window

A home in Melton Road was broken into after thieves climbed onto the roof and broke a window - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have targeted an east Suffolk home by climbing onto the roof and breaking a window to gain entry.

The incident happened between 7.30am on Sunday and 7.40am on Monday at an address in Melton Road in Melton, near Woodbridge.

An unknown number of thieves gained entry to the home by climbing onto a flat roof and breaking a boarded up window.

Power tools were stolen from within.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/36367/22.