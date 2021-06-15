Pride flag cut up and damaged in hate crime

Published: 4:30 PM June 15, 2021

The flag was removed from the pole and cut, before being put back up - Credit: Rachel Edge

A hate crime in which a Pride flag flying on an allotment was cut down and damaged is being investigated by police.

The incident happened some time between 8pm on Saturday, June 12, and 7am on Sunday, June 13, in Leiston at the Valley Road allotments.

The unknown offender/s removed the rainbow Pride flag from a pole and used a sharp object to cut it, before putting it back up.

The flag pole was also damaged.

It is currently Pride month and celebration of the LGBT+ community is ongoing with various events in Ipswich.

Witnesses or anybody with any information or anybody who saw any suspicious behaviour are asked to contact Halesworth Police quoting reference 31522/21.

Reports can be filed online via phone on 101, email Hayley.ODonnell@suffolk.police.uk or on the Suffolk police website.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.