Prisoner serving 17-year jail sentence absconds from Hollesley Bay

Published: 9:43 PM June 28, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace Jonathon Fernando, who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison - Credit: Suffolk police

A prisoner serving a near 17-year sentence for robbery and throwing a destructive substance to cause grievous bodily harm has failed to return to a Suffolk prison after being out on temporary licence.

Jonathon Fernando, 36, an inmate at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, was due to meet at a rendezvous point in Martlesham at 4:30pm today but failed to turn up.

He was last seen earlier in the afternoon.

Fernando is described as black, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with brown eyes, black hair and facial stubble. He has a tattoo on his right arm spelling ‘Aleah’.

He is serving a 16 year 11 month sentence for robbery, throwing a destructive substance with intent to burn/maim/disable/cause GBH and driving offences.

Suffolk police are appealing for help to trace Fernando, and anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 101.