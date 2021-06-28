Prisoner serving 17-year jail sentence absconds from Hollesley Bay
- Credit: Suffolk police
A prisoner serving a near 17-year sentence for robbery and throwing a destructive substance to cause grievous bodily harm has failed to return to a Suffolk prison after being out on temporary licence.
Jonathon Fernando, 36, an inmate at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, was due to meet at a rendezvous point in Martlesham at 4:30pm today but failed to turn up.
He was last seen earlier in the afternoon.
Fernando is described as black, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with brown eyes, black hair and facial stubble. He has a tattoo on his right arm spelling ‘Aleah’.
He is serving a 16 year 11 month sentence for robbery, throwing a destructive substance with intent to burn/maim/disable/cause GBH and driving offences.
Suffolk police are appealing for help to trace Fernando, and anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 101.
Most Read
- 1 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
- 2 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
- 3 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
- 4 Town boss Cook unlikely to appoint assistant manager ahead of new season
- 5 Will Ipswich rue Lankester sale, or is there no room for sentiment?
- 6 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
- 7 Ipswich complete signing of Salford keeper Hladky
- 8 Nurse cannot face hospital work after heartbreaking baby loss
- 9 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
- 10 112 homes set to be built in west Suffolk village