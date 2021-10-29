News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Patio doors smashed during break-in in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:32 PM October 29, 2021
Stock image.

A house near Bury St Edmunds has been broken into

Thieves smashed patio doors to gain access to a property during a burglary in Badwell Ash. 

The break-in happened in St Marys Crescent between 9am on Saturday, October 23, and 1.25pm on Tuesday, October 26. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Entry was gained after the rear patio doors were smashed, an untidy search was completed throughout the house."

The spokesman added that it is unclear what was stolen. 

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/60077/21. 

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish in the river by The Range, Ipswich

Environment News

Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers

Timothy Bradford

person
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
Brands Garage in High Road, Trimley St Mary

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon