Patio doors smashed during break-in in Suffolk village

A house near Bury St Edmunds has been broken into

Thieves smashed patio doors to gain access to a property during a burglary in Badwell Ash.

The break-in happened in St Marys Crescent between 9am on Saturday, October 23, and 1.25pm on Tuesday, October 26.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Entry was gained after the rear patio doors were smashed, an untidy search was completed throughout the house."

The spokesman added that it is unclear what was stolen.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/60077/21.