Soldiers tested in drugs probe at Suffolk airbase

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:17 AM December 2, 2021
An Apache from RAF Wattisham, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

Soldiers have been tested for drugs in a police probe at a Suffolk army airbase - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A number of soldiers have been tested for drugs in a police probe at a Suffolk army airbase.

A compulsory drugs test was conducted at RAF Wattisham on Friday, November 26, as part of an investigation into drug use among soldiers at the Apache base.

An Army spokesman said: "As an investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting the results of the compulsory drug test, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“The Army does not tolerate drug abuse within its ranks as it is incompatible with military service and operational effectiveness.

"Army personnel caught taking drugs can expect to be discharged.”

Last year, the airbase hit the headlines after a chopper's gun was reportedly fired accidentally. 

RAF Wattisham was also previously home to Prince Harry between 2011 and 2014 while he served in the army. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

