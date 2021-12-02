Soldiers tested in drugs probe at Suffolk airbase
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
A number of soldiers have been tested for drugs in a police probe at a Suffolk army airbase.
A compulsory drugs test was conducted at RAF Wattisham on Friday, November 26, as part of an investigation into drug use among soldiers at the Apache base.
An Army spokesman said: "As an investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting the results of the compulsory drug test, it would be inappropriate to comment further.
“The Army does not tolerate drug abuse within its ranks as it is incompatible with military service and operational effectiveness.
"Army personnel caught taking drugs can expect to be discharged.”
Last year, the airbase hit the headlines after a chopper's gun was reportedly fired accidentally.
RAF Wattisham was also previously home to Prince Harry between 2011 and 2014 while he served in the army.
Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss
- 2 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
- 3 Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow
- 4 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
- 5 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
- 6 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk
- 7 Flood alerts issued for Suffolk coast ahead of expected high tide
- 8 'Fans are disgruntled - I understand it' - Cook on Papa John's Trophy exit to Arsenal U21s
- 9 New animal feed mill planned for Bury St Edmunds
- 10 New Ed Sheeran Christmas song with Elton John out this week