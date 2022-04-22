Year's wait for trial for man accused of rape

Anthony Bird will have to wait until May 22 next year for his trial to start at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

﻿A 37-year-old Sudbury man accused of rape will have to wait more than a year for his trial.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (April 21) was Anthony Bird, of Grace Farrant Road, Sudbury.

He pleaded not guilty to rape and assault by penetration between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2017.

Bird’s trial, which is expected to last between five and seven days, will get underway on May 22 next year.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on February 27 next year.

Judge David Pugh allowed Bird’s unconditional bail to continue.