Man arrested after stolen moped seen being ridden in Colchester

The Lexmoto Diablo moped was spotted being ridden in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been arrested after a stolen moped was seen being ridden in Colchester.

The red Lexmoto Diablo moped was recovered by police in Avon Way on November 10, Essex Police said.

A 25-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of theft and released under investigation as officers continue their enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the moped being ridden in Avon Way between 12.15pm and 12.35pm on November 10 to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/250065/21.