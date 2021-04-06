Red Lodge shooting: Four men remanded in custody following court appearance

Published: 3:40 PM April 6, 2021

Four men have appeared before magistrates to face charges in connection with an alleged shooting at a travellers' site in Suffolk.

Three teenagers were injured as a result of an incident at a caravan site in Red Lodge on Easter Sunday.

Police were called to reports that shots had been fired at the site in Bridge End Road, off Elms Road, at about 2.55pm on Sunday, April 4.

A number of arrests were made near another travellers' site outside the village of Cottenham, in Cambridgeshire, later the same afternoon.

On Tuesday, four men appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on video link from police investigation centres in Martlesham Heath and Bury St Edmunds.

Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham; David Mongan, 25, also of Setchell Drove, Cottenham; Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbins Lane, South Harrow; and Thomas Mongan, 23, of Gregory Road, Southall, are all charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.

Thomas Mongan is also charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life or enable another person to endanger life.

The court heard how two male teenagers both sustained shotgun pellet wounds during the incident.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said one of the teenagers sustained six injuries to the head, neck, arms and torso, while the younger of the two boys sustained an injury to the knee.

He said a female teenager was also hurt as a result of falling while attempting to run away to safety following alleged threats.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment, but were discharged a short time later.

Mr Milkovics said the wounding and firearms allegations were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and asked the bench to commit all matters to the crown court.

All four men were remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on May 4.

A fifth suspect has been identified and is currently being sought by police.