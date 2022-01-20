Further hearing for father and son accused of man's murder

A plea hearing into the murder of Neil Charles has been rescheduled for next year. - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

﻿A plea hearing for a father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has been adjourned until next month.

David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, were due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 20) but their barristers asked for the hearing to be adjourned.

The men are accused of murdering Neil Charles on June 20 last year.

Mr Charles suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate and died from his injuries two days later.

The rescheduled plea hearing will take place on February 14 and the men’s trial, which will last several weeks, is expected to get underway on March 14.