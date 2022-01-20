News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Further hearing for father and son accused of man's murder

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:36 PM January 20, 2022
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but remain under investigation

A plea hearing into the murder of Neil Charles has been rescheduled for next year. - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

﻿A plea hearing for a father and son accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has been adjourned until next month.

David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, were due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 20) but their barristers asked for the hearing to be adjourned.

The men are accused of murdering Neil Charles on June 20 last year.

Mr Charles suffered a serious stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate and died from his injuries two days later.

The rescheduled plea hearing will take place on February 14 and the men’s trial, which will last several weeks, is expected to get underway on March 14.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint attempts an overhead shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon