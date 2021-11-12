County lines drug syndicate 'mastermind' to be sentenced next month
- Credit: ARCHANT
A sentencing hearing for a 30-year-old man accused of being the “mastermind” of a county lines drug dealing operation in Colchester has been adjourned until next month.
Reuben Jacobs was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, but the hearing was adjourned to December 14 to allow a co-defendant to be sentenced on the same occasion.
Jacobs, of Grantham Gardens, Romford, had denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between April 1 and May 22 last year but was convicted after a trial last month.
The court heard that Jacobs was charged after a police raid at a block of flats in Colchester Road, Wivenhoe in May last year.
As he was being handcuffed, police discovered a phone which allegedly contained drug dealing messages.
Nicola May, prosecuting, said Jacobs was the mastermind of the 'CS' county lines drug line.
Jacobs had denied that a mobile phone containing bulk messages advertising the sale of drugs, which was found underneath him on a mattress in the flat in Wivenhoe, belonged to him.
Jacobs also denied that £615 in £20 notes, found in his backpack, pockets and wallet, was the proceeds of supplying drugs.