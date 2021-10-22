Man denies being 'mastermind' behind 'CS' county lines drug operation

Published: 2:55 PM October 22, 2021

A 30-year-old man accused of being the “mastermind” of a county lines drug dealing operation in Colchester has denied owning a mobile phone containing bulk messages advertising the sale of drugs.

Reuben Jacobs also denied that £615 in £20 notes found in his backpack, pockets and wallet was the proceeds of supplying drugs.

Jacobs, of Grantham Gardens, Romford, has denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between April 1 and May 22 last year.

Ipswich Crown Court has heard that Jacobs was charged after a police raid at a block of flats in Colchester Road, Wivenhoe, in May of last year.

As he was being handcuffed police discovered a phone underneath him on a mattress which allegedly contained drug dealing messages.

Nicola May, prosecuting, has alleged that Jacobs was the mastermind of the”CS” county lines drug line and had people under him making drug deliveries to customers.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Jacobs denied seeing sets of scales, dealer notes and a Rambo style knife in the flat where he was arrested or being aware of furniture being used to barricade the front door.

The trial continues on Monday, October 25.