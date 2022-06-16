News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk man helped illegal immigrant enter the country

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:32 PM June 16, 2022
Keith McKenzie, 46, was cleared by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court after a fight on Wherstead Road.

Richard Halls will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk man is awaiting sentence after he admitted assisting in the unlawful immigration of a man who was hidden in a van.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (June 16) for a plea hearing was Richard Halls, 39, of St Andrews Place, Melton.

He pleaded guilty to assisting in the unlawful immigration of an Albanian national between October 14 and October 17, 2019, by arranging with others for him to hide in the back of a van on a P&O ferry at Dover.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn sentence for a pre-sentence report.

