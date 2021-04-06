News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

A ride-on mower has been stolen from a property in Pettistree

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:38 PM April 6, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Police are appealing after a ride-on mower was stolen from a Suffolk property

A ride-on mower has been stolen from a shed at a property near Walnuts Lane in Pettistree. 

The incident where offender/s forced entry to a shed at a property took place between 8pm Wednesday, March 31 and 8am on Thursday, April 1. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is thought that a vehicle and possibly a trailer would have been needed to transport the mower.

"Police are asking that anybody who witnessed the incident or who saw a suspicious vehicle at the relevant time to contact officers quoting reference 16257/21."

