Published: 2:38 PM April 6, 2021

Police are appealing after a ride-on mower was stolen from a Suffolk property

A ride-on mower has been stolen from a shed at a property near Walnuts Lane in Pettistree.

The incident where offender/s forced entry to a shed at a property took place between 8pm Wednesday, March 31 and 8am on Thursday, April 1.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is thought that a vehicle and possibly a trailer would have been needed to transport the mower.

"Police are asking that anybody who witnessed the incident or who saw a suspicious vehicle at the relevant time to contact officers quoting reference 16257/21."