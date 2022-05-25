News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police hunting criminal who failed to return to Suffolk prison

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:10 AM May 25, 2022
Robert Francis, 53, failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk

Robert Francis, 53, failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are hunting a man who has failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison.

Officers were called yesterday, May 24, when Robert Francis, 53, did not return to a designated meeting point in Norwich at 3pm. 

He is in prison for burglary offences.  

Francis is described as white, five feet nine inches tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo on his right cheek of a dot and another on his right wrist that reads ‘Tracey’. 

Members of the public are advised not to approach Francis, but to call police immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 342.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon