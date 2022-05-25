Police hunting criminal who failed to return to Suffolk prison

Robert Francis, 53, failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are hunting a man who has failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison.

Officers were called yesterday, May 24, when Robert Francis, 53, did not return to a designated meeting point in Norwich at 3pm.

He is in prison for burglary offences.

Francis is described as white, five feet nine inches tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo on his right cheek of a dot and another on his right wrist that reads ‘Tracey’.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Francis, but to call police immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 342.

