Rogue tree surgeons ask for cash after cutting hedges in Bury St Edmunds

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:27 PM March 17, 2022
Rogue tree surgeons have been cutting hedges in Bury St Edmunds and asking for cash in return.

Rogue tree surgeons have been cutting hedges in Bury St Edmunds and asking for cash in return - Credit: Citizenside.com

Rogue tree surgeons asked a Bury St Edmunds resident for cash after cutting their hedges without permission.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, two men approached a property in the town and began cutting hedges unannounced on Monday.

When the men were challenged, they said they were working for the "usual gardener" who had sent them because of bad weather being forecast.

Half the hedges were cut when the men stopped and asked to be paid in cash.

As the resident normally pays by cheque, after an invoice has been sent, the resident called their gardener who confirmed they had not sent anyone.

Following this, the two men quickly left the property.

Suffolk Trading Standards is advising people to "not deal with doorstep callers offering work on your home or garden, and never pay in cash".

This follows an incident of 'Nottingham knockers' visiting the Suffolk market town earlier in the year.

