Trial claims sleeping pair had £5k of heroin and crack cocaine in car

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM June 8, 2021   
Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rudi Ullah and Farrhin Rahman are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Police who attended a broken down car blocking the driveway of a house in a Suffolk village discovered more than 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in the vehicle, a court has heard.

When a police officer arrived at the property in Main Road, Little Glemham on August 23 2018, he found Rudi Ullah asleep in the driver’s seat of an Audi and Farrhin Rahman asleep in the rear of the vehicle, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One of the front tyres had blown out and when a check was carried out on the Audi, it was discovered it had been stolen several days earlier in London and had false number plates.

While the officer was making inquiries about the vehicle and waiting for other officers to arrive, Ullah and Rahman were allegedly seen passing items between them.

At one stage, Rahman got out of the car with a shoulder bag and said she needed to go to the toilet, the court heard.

She was refused permission and when her bag was searched, it was found to contain a zipped bag containing 552 wraps of heroin and high purity crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000, as well as £461 cash and a knife.

Ullah’s fingerprint was allegedly found on the back of one of the false number plates on the car and on one of the banknotes in the bag with the drugs.

Rahman, 20, of Chewton Road, London and Ullah, also 20, of Abbey Road, Camden have both denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 23 2018 and possession of a knife.

Ullah has also denied theft of an Audi and an alternative charge of handling stolen goods.

After his arrest, Ullah answered no comment to questions.

Rahman said she’d been in a relationship with Ullah for a couple of years and he had picked her up in London before coming to Suffolk.

She denied knowing the Audi they were in was stolen and said she had been asleep during the journey from London but had been aware of another men getting into the car.

The trial continues.

