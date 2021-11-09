Man denies drug dealing after cocaine discovery in Leiston
- Credit: Archant
A 24-year-old Saxmundham man who was found in a car containing £1,500 of drugs has denied being involved in drug dealing.
Police officers followed a green Vauxhall Corsa belonging to Ryan Sharman to a building site in Leiston after seeing it displaying fog lights on a clear night, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When the officers approached the car they saw Sharman sitting in the driver’s seat and another man in the passenger seat.
During a search of the car officers found £1,200 of cocaine and £250 worth of cannabis and a phone belonging to Sharman, which allegedly contained messages connected with drug dealing.
Sharmans fingerprint was also allegedly found on a black wrap found in the car.
David Baird, prosecuting, told the court that the man in the passenger seat of the car had admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.
Sharman, of Franklin Road, Saxmundham, has pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on November 4, 2018.
He has also denied possessing criminal property, namely £1,215 cash on the same date.
The trial continues on Tuesday.