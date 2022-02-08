Teenager from Thurston admits supplying cannabis

A Suffolk teenager who has admitted being involved in the supply of cannabis has been warned he could be locked up when he is sentenced later this month.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Fearn, of Genesta Drive, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, February 7 to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between January 1 and March 10 last year.

The court heard he’d also admitted dangerous driving.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentence until February 21 for up-to-date reports to be prepared on Fearn and told him: “The fact that I’m putting the case over for reports is no indication as to sentence.

“It doesn’t mean you won’t go to prison and all sentencing options are open, said the judge.