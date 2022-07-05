News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
TV and sound bar among electrical items stolen from east Suffolk home

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:37 PM July 5, 2022
Thieves targeted a home in Walberswick and stole a number of valuables

Thieves targeted a home in Walberswick and stole a number of valuables - Credit: Google Maps

A TV and sound bar were among the electrical items stolen from a home in a coastal Suffolk village.

The incident happened between 4pm on Saturday and 8am on Monday at a home undergoing renovations in The Green, Walberswick, Suffolk police said.

According to police, thieves gained entry to the address and stole a Samsung TV, a Sonus sound bar and a Makita router set.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who has any information related to the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/41902/22.

