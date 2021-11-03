Shock at 'almost unheard of' sexual assault in Saxmundham

A community has been left shocked after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a town where such incidents are rare.

The woman was attacked in Saxmundham as a man grabbed her from behind around the top of the chest, and used his other hand to grab her between her legs.

The woman was fortunately able to kick the man and run away to safety.

The incident has since been described as "terrible" and shocking by the county councillor for the area, who also extended his sympathies to the woman.

Richard Smith, county councillor for the Blything Division, said: "I was shocked to hear of this terrible incident and send my best wishes to the woman victim whom, I hope, is recovering from this shocking ordeal.

You may also want to watch:

"Saxmundham is a fine town, full of friendly, law-abiding people and something like this is almost unheard of here. I hope the perpetrator is caught very soon, and I am confident that anyone who can help with any information will come forward to aid the investigation by the police.”

For advice and guidance if people have experienced something similar to the incident in Saxmundham, the Sexual Assault Referral Centre is available to help 24/7.

In response to the sexual assault a spokesperson for the SARC said: "Police and partners are committed to delivering excellent services to the victims of serious sexual offences. There has been significant investment in investigators and support services across the county and we will continue to work collectively in partnership to deliver effective support for those who have been subject to such abhorrent crimes.”

The man who committed the sexual assault is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and having slim hands.

He was wearing a face mask, a black ‘North Face’ style puffer coat, black trousers and black boots.

Anyone who heard or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, has doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Halesworth police, quoting crime number 37/61052/21.

If you would like more information on sexual assault or help if you've experienced something like this visit: www.theferns-suffolk.org.uk.