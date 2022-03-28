News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Laptops and coin collections stolen from homes in east Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:05 PM March 28, 2022
North Entrance in Saxmundham where a burglary took place last week

North Entrance in Saxmundham where a burglary took place last week - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries at residential properties in Saxmundham.

The first incident happened at a property in North Entrance in the east Suffolk town between 6.30pm on Thursday, March 24 and 9.15am on Friday.

The owner returned to find a French window had been smashed with a rock at the side of the property and an untidy search had been made.

A number of items had been stolen, including a blue Lenovo laptop, a black Acer laptop, a black printer/scanner, a coin collection, a Dyson vacuum cleaner, several boxes of silver cutlery, a pearl necklace with matching earrings, a white gold necklace with matching bracelet and earrings, and several other pieces of jewellery.

The second burglary took place at St Johns Road between 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 23 and 12.45pm on the same day.

St John's Road in Saxmundham which was the site of a second burglary in the Suffolk town

St John's Road in Saxmundham which was the site of a second burglary in the Suffolk town - Credit: Google Maps

The homeowner returned to find the patio doors to the rear of the property had been smashed using a rock and an untidy search of the property had been made.

It is not believed any property was taken.

Police believe the thieves may have entered the property by using a garden chair to climb over the fence from a neighbouring garden.

Anyone who has any information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/17810/22 for the incident in North Entrance and 37/17888/22 for the investigation in St Johns Road.

