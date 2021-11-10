Man found guilty after £1,500 of cocaine and cannabis found in car

A Saxmundham man who was found in a car containing nearly £1,500 worth of cocaine and cannabis has been convicted of drug dealing.

Police followed Ryan Sharman, 24, who was behind the wheel of a green Vauxhall Corsa, to a building site in Leiston after officers noticed the car was displaying fog lights on a clear night.

When officers approached the car, they saw Sharman sitting in the driver’s seat and another man in the passenger seat.

During a search of the car, officers found £1,200 of cocaine, £250 worth of cannabis and a phone belonging to Sharman - which contained messages connected with drug dealing.

Sharman's fingerprint was also found on a black wrap found in the car.

David Baird, prosecuting, told the jury that the man in the passenger seat of the car had admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Sharman, of Franklin Road, Saxmundham, pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on November 4, 2018.

He also denied possessing criminal property, namely £1,215 cash, on the same date.

But following a three-day trial, it took a jury one hour and seven minutes to find Sharman unanimously guilty of all charges.

A pre-sentence report was ordered by Judge David Pugh and Sharman, who was granted unconditional bail, will be sentenced on November 24.