Sentence of pair postponed after sheep mauled in Suffolk and Essex
The sentence of a man and woman - who admitted charges after 11 sheep were mauled by two out of control dogs - has been postponed.
Warwick Foreman, 52 and Vanessa Bice, 40, pleaded guilty to a string of charges in March relating to a number of incidents in Suffolk and Essex.
The offences, which took place in Brantham, Suffolk, and Lawford, Essex, between August and December 2020, also saw a pet cat mauled and a chihuahua attacked.
Foreman and Bice previously lived together in Gravel Pit Lane, Brantham, and Bice owned a mottled brown and black female malinois named Furia and a black male podenco named Scoobie.
Police collected a DNA sample from the dogs after one of the attacks and it provided a match to a sheep's ear, which had been retained by a farmer.
Both dogs were seized by police on January 10, 2021.
Bice, of Gravel Pit Lane, Brantham, pleaded guilty to two charges of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and three charges of criminal damage.
Foreman, now of Compton Road, Colchester, pleaded guilty to four charges of being the person in charge of a dog worrying livestock and four charges of criminal damage.
The pair were due to be sentenced on Friday but the hearing will now take place on July 30.