Sentence of pair postponed after sheep mauled in Suffolk and Essex

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM June 4, 2021   
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Vanessa Bice and Warwick Foreman will now be sentenced on July 30 - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The sentence of a man and woman - who admitted charges after 11 sheep were mauled by two out of control dogs - has been postponed. 

Warwick Foreman, 52 and Vanessa Bice, 40, pleaded guilty to a string of charges in March relating to a number of incidents in Suffolk and Essex. 

The offences, which took place in Brantham, Suffolk, and Lawford, Essex, between August and December 2020, also saw a pet cat mauled and a chihuahua attacked. 

Foreman and Bice previously lived together in Gravel Pit Lane, Brantham, and Bice owned a mottled brown and black female malinois named Furia and a black male podenco named Scoobie. 

Police collected a DNA sample from the dogs after one of the attacks and it provided a match to a sheep's ear, which had been retained by a farmer. 

Both dogs were seized by police on January 10, 2021. 

Bice, of Gravel Pit Lane, Brantham, pleaded guilty to two charges of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and three charges of criminal damage. 

Foreman, now of Compton Road, Colchester, pleaded guilty to four charges of being the person in charge of a dog worrying livestock and four charges of criminal damage. 

The pair were due to be sentenced on Friday but the hearing will now take place on July 30. 

