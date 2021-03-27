Pair due in court over Iron Age gold coin hoard treasure discovery
- Credit: Lucy taylor
Two people have been summonsed to court to answer a charge against the Treasure Act following the discovery of more than 900 Iron Age coins last September.
Police said a couple had been issued a summons to appear at court next month and answer a charge in connection with the discovery near Chelmsford.
Shane Wood, 62, of West Hanningfield Road, Great Baddow, and 61-year-old Kim Holman, of East Road, in Chadwell Heath, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 30.
Essex Police said: "They will both answer a charge of theft and of finding an object believed to be treasure and failing to notify the coroner.
"Wood will also answer a charge of going equipped for theft."
It follows the discovery of more than 900 Iron Age Gold Staters in the Chelmsford area in September 2020.
