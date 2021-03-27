News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pair due in court over Iron Age gold coin hoard treasure discovery

Tom Potter

Published: 3:02 PM March 27, 2021   
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court - Credit: Lucy taylor

Two people have been summonsed to court to answer a charge against the Treasure Act following the discovery of more than 900 Iron Age coins last September.

Police said a couple had been issued a summons to appear at court next month and answer a charge in connection with the discovery near Chelmsford.

Shane Wood, 62, of West Hanningfield Road, Great Baddow, and 61-year-old Kim Holman, of East Road, in Chadwell Heath, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 30.

Essex Police said: "They will both answer a charge of theft and of finding an object believed to be treasure and failing to notify the coroner.

"Wood will also answer a charge of going equipped for theft."

It follows the discovery of more than 900 Iron Age Gold Staters in the Chelmsford area in September 2020.

