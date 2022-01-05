Man 'took law into own hands' and punched youths

Shayne Dickson admitted two offences of assault by beating, and common assault - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who “took the law into his own hands” and assaulted two youths after warning them to stay away from his van has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The youths and some friends were leaving a derelict pub near Haverhill at around 10.30pm in June last year when, Ipswich Crown Court was told, they were approached by Shayne Dickson who was aggressive and told them: “You’d better not have been looking at my van."

One of the youths got into his car and was told by Dickson that “there would be trouble” if anyone went near his van.

He had then punched the youth twice in the face through the open door.

The man had suffered a cut lip and Dickson had then held something against his neck, said Christopher Kerr, prosecuting.

One of the other young men had stayed behind to go to the toilet and was walking towards Haverhill when he was followed by Dickson who told him “leave my van alone” before punching him to the head.

The victim dropped his phone and a torch and Dickson had picked them up and used the torch to hit hit him in the face and body.

As a result of the attack the youth was taken to hospital and received treatment to a cut on his face.

In May last year Dickson was seen riding a motorcycle through pedestrian gates at Puddle Brook Playing Fields in Haverhill by a police officer who told him to stop, said Mr Kerr.

Dickson had accelerated and the rear wheel of the motorcycle had gone over the officer’s leg after he slipped over.

Phillip Farr, for Dickson, said his client’s son’s motocross bike had been in his van and he had been concerned after a spate of vehicle break-ins in the area.

He said the assault on the police officer wasn’t intentional.

Dickson, 38, of Bute Court, Haverhill admitted two offences of assault by beating and common assault on a police officer.

He was given an eight month prison sentence sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Sentencing Dickson, Judge Martyn Levett said the youths had been minding their own business and Dickson had “taken the law into his own hands” after seeing them near his van.