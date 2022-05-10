Man appears back at court over suspended sentence order breaches

The case was adjourned to hear evidence about the alleged breaches. - Credit: Archant

A man who was given a suspended prison sentence order after he tried to start a fire at his former partner’s Stowmarket home with deodorant and a lighter has denied breaching the order.

Simon Goff, 33 of Thetford, had admitted criminal damage and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and in December last year he was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and was given a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

On Tuesday ( May 10) Goff of Anna Sewell Clise, Thetford, was back in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court and denied two breaches of the suspended sentence order.

The case was adjourned until July 15 for a judge to hear evidence about the alleged breaches.

In December the court heard that Goff’s former partner ended their two-year relationship in October 2020.

On October 28 Goff had pushed something through her letterbox after she refused to let him in and when she went to grab it flames had come through the letter box.

She had pulled her hand away and wasn’t injured.

Goff had also damaged her front door by kicking it and hitting it with his crash helmet.